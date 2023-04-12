ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farhad Samji: ‘I have waited 20 years to direct a Salman Khan film’

NewsWire
0
0

Director-writer Farhad Samji, who has directed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming action family entertainer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, is over the moon having worked with Salman.

Samji has been in the industry for years, and he feels that all that he has done during his journey in films was paving the way for him to work with Salman one day, a dream that came true with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Expressing his excitement and gratitude, the director said: “I have waited 20 years to direct a Salman Khan film. It has been a journey of blood, sweat and tears to be entrusted with the responsibility of delivering ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. For someone like me, every project I have worked on since the start of my career has contributed to making this happen. I remember when I was told I will direct the film, I was over the moon.”

The director said that he is a “Bollywood keeda” and that he is grateful to Salman Khan for trusting him with the directorial duties of the film which has an ensemble cast.

Farhad further mentioned: “When people say that he is known for nurturing new talent, they are right. The faith he shows is insurmountable. It is a challenge and responsibility he put on me when he decided to back my vision for the project and I have given it my all to make it the entertainer we hoped for it to be.”

20230412-151605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ second schedule wrapped

    Nia Sharma grooves to peppy track ‘Phoonk Le’

    Sardar Ka Grandson: Boredom on the house (IANS Review; Rating: *...

    Actors go nostalgic as ‘Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki’...