Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt’s film tourism policy

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar met Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary (Tourism), Rajasthan government, here on Friday and complimented the state government for introducing a film tourism promotion policy that aims to boost tourism in the desert state.

The policy ensures that Rajasthan becomes a favoured destination for filmmakers, encouraging them to shoot their movies in the state. The move is expected to promote tourism by showcasing the beauty of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage, folk music, art, handicrafts etc.

Farhan, who recently visited Rajasthan to conduct a recce for his upcoming film, has shown keen interest in shooting the movie in the state.

Speaking about his experience, he said, “The film tourism promotion policy of the Rajasthan government is commendable. It will not only boost film tourism, but also attract more tourists to the state. I am impressed by the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan and I would love to shoot my next film here.”

Rathore said, “The state has a lot to offer in terms of scenic beauty, fascinating history, and diverse culture. I believe that shooting a film here would be an enriching experience.”

With its picturesque forts, palaces, and colourful markets, Rajasthan has always been a sought-after destination for filmmakers. The film tourism policy aims to leverage this potential by facilitating the seamless shooting of movies in the state.

It provides assistance to filmmakers and production houses in obtaining permissions and clearances from the concerned authorities, and access to various filming locations in the state.

The policy has been widely appreciated by the film fraternity, with many filmmakers showing interest to shoot their movies in Rajasthan.

The state government hopes that the policy will help promote tourism in the state and create employment opportunities for the locals.

20230324-210003

