Farhan Akhtar looks back at his sports drama ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ as it clocks in a decade

Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films such as ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, went down memory lane ahead of the 10th anniversary of his sports drama film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in which he portrayed the Indian sporting legend Milkha Singh.

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was released a decade ago and tells the story of the legend — the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games in 1958 and 1962.

As the 10-year anniversary of the film, directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, approaches, Farhan took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude.

Showing different stages of his character’s life on screen, he wrote in the caption: “It’s been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart again, and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji #10YearsOfBMB #10yearsofbhaagmilkhabhaag.”

The film, which chronicles the inspiring life of Milkha Singh, resonated with audiences and critics alike. Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal captured the essence of the legendary athlete’s struggles, triumphs, and unwavering determination.

The film was honoured with two titles at the 61st National Film Awards – Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for Ganesh Acharya for ‘Masto Ka Jhund’.

