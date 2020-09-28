Canindia News

Farhan Akhtar slams ‘vitriolic news reporting’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday spoke out against what he feels is vitriolic news reporting.

“Combined with Lata-ji’s birthday and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, here’s some more good news today. Sincerely hope that the top brands in question follow through on their valid concern about vitriolic news reporting,” tweeted Farhan from his verfied account.

His tweet comes in reaction to a news piece that reads: “India’s top brands want news channels to stop being toxic, warn they could pull the plug on advertising.”

Recently, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar took a jibe at news channels for covering the news about Karan Johar’s last year’s house party, which is making headlines for allegedly being a drugs party.

“If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels,” Javed Akhtar had tweeted on Friday.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Class of ’84: Farhan, Sharman relive school days on Friendship Day

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Sanjay Dutt’s viking look in ‘KGF Chapter 2’ unveiled on 61st birthday

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 19, Farhan Akhtar shares nostalgic post

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More