Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19, 2022 in the presence of close friends and family at Khandala

The couple have been rumoured to be together for the last 4-5 years. Although exactly when they started dating each other is not known, the duo made their first public appearance as a couple at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in 2018.

He recently opened up about his early relationship days with Shibani and recalled how awkward their first date was.

Farhan told CNN News18, “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met for the first time in 2015 on the television show ‘I can do that’. Farhan was the host of the show while Shibani was a contestant. At the time Farhan was still married to Adhuna Bhabani.

Adhuna and Farhan announced their separation in 2016 and got divorced in 2017. Farhan and Shibani did not make it official until 2018 and they finally tied the knot in February 2022.

Recently Farhan posted a picture from their wedding on his Instagram handle and wrote, “”Tum hastee raho bas yuhin main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon (You keep laughing this way and I will simply stay gazing at you”).

To this Shibani commented, “love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter.”