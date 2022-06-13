Farhan Akhtar and his partner at Excel Entertainment Riteish Sidhwani in association with Tiger Baby Films were working on an ambitious and showstopper movie project titled, ‘Jee Le Zara’ which would unite the three top leading ladies – Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and global star Priyanka Chopra.

The project was also exciting due to the fact that it marked Farhan Akhtar’s return to direction as well. After creating a lot of buzz for the project, now as per latest reports, it seems as though the project could be delayed.

According to a report in a leading daily, the reason for the delay in the project is simply because all three leading ladies are phenomenally busy so getting a combination of dates when all three are available is a huge challenge for the makers.

Alia Bhatt is currently in the UK shooting for her debut Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Once she wraps that up, she will be back to wrap up the shoot for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Katrina Kaif, for her part, is swamped with her shoot for ‘Merry Christmas’. She also has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Tiger 3’ lined up.

Priyanka Chopra, for her part, is busy finishing her schedule for the Russo brothers’ series ‘Citadel’. On the personal front, she is also quite busy with her new born baby girl born via surrogacy, Malti Marie Chopra Jones.

The movie was originally supposed to start production in September 2022 but given that all three leading ladies are busy, the makers are thinking to postpone the production to 2023 so that they could get combination dates where all three stars are available at the same time. The movie has been written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and produced by the Akhtar siblings, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani and for now the movie is scheduled for a release sometime in 2023.