ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farhan relives his band’s journey as he celebrates its 10 years

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar’s band ‘Farhan Live’ completed 10 years on Thursday. The ‘Dil Chahta Hai helmer took this opportunity to relive the golden moments of the musical journey of his band.

Taking to his social media, he marked the occasion with glimpses of his team and on-stage performances with his father Javed Akhtar’s iconic poetry in the background. Expressing his heartfelt feelings, the actor wrote in the caption: “10 times over.”

With ‘Farhan Live’, Farhan has travelled around the world, performing in various countries, including the US, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, Kenya, Oman and the UK.

On the film front, Farhan is working on pre-production for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which stars three powerful ladies of Hindi cinema — Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt — in the lead roles. The film will be a buddy road trip movie.

20230119-192005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tahir Raj Bhasin: I get bored easily so playing different parts...

    Deepika shares heartwarming ‘Period Story’ to raise awareness

    Mahima does a bhangra to celebrate end of a ‘Chandramukhi 2’...

    Peter Dinklage: Don’t try to recreate ‘Game of Thrones’