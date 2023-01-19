Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar’s band ‘Farhan Live’ completed 10 years on Thursday. The ‘Dil Chahta Hai helmer took this opportunity to relive the golden moments of the musical journey of his band.

Taking to his social media, he marked the occasion with glimpses of his team and on-stage performances with his father Javed Akhtar’s iconic poetry in the background. Expressing his heartfelt feelings, the actor wrote in the caption: “10 times over.”

With ‘Farhan Live’, Farhan has travelled around the world, performing in various countries, including the US, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, Kenya, Oman and the UK.

On the film front, Farhan is working on pre-production for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which stars three powerful ladies of Hindi cinema — Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt — in the lead roles. The film will be a buddy road trip movie.

