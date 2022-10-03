Veteran actress Farida Devi popularly known as Baby Farida is seen in the TV show ‘Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’ playing the role of a mother of the male lead character in the show.

She talks in detail about her character and being part of the show.

She reveals about playing Kinnu ma in the show: “Kinnu ma is a person you may have known in your real life as well because she has been written like someone who is inspired by real life. She is the kind of person who scolds her son when required and who loves her grandchildren and loves to be with them.

“She is a woman who mirrors many mothers turned grandmothers in real life.”

Farida made her debut as a child actor in 1960 film, ‘Sujata’ and later she was also part of movies such as ‘Dosti’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, ‘Brahmachari’, ‘Sangam’, ‘Kabuliwalah’ among others.

When asked if she relates to her character in the show, Farida replies: “There are differences, but a lot of similarities as well. I am a lot stricter with my son but I do love my family a lot. For me, they are my world and all my decisions are somehow connected to my family. I find my loyalties divided between work and family and Kinnu Ma finds herself between two worlds as well.”

The actress asserts that in many ways she found her on-screen character similar to her off screen personality.

“She is a woman of integrity, as am I and when she loves, she loves with her whole being, without the fear of not being loved back. In many of her beliefs, I too find myself siding with her. I love that she is such a cool mother-in-law to Pallavi (Rajshree Thakur) and takes her side so often. A good mother knows how to treat her son and his better half equally, both as her children,” she adds.

‘Appnapan Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

