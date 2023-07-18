INDIA

Farmer commits suicide due to loan and crop damage in Rajasthan

: A farmer fed up of his pending loan committed suicide in Kota’s Nanta police station area on Tuesday morning.  The farmer identified as Rajaram Meena hanged himself at his house in the early hours.

When his family members got up, they found the farmer hanging. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but was declared brought dead. Meena (50) was troubled by crop damage and debt.

Police officials said that Rajaram’s family members informed about him being troubled by farming and debt. He was in tension for the last two-three years. Action will be taken on the basis of the complaint of the relatives, the police said.

2023071841407

