In a shocking incident, a man and his daughter were electrocuted to death at their farm in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Monday.

The incident took place in Basavanahalli village in Pavagada taluq. The deceased are identified as Ramakrishna Reddy (65) and Niramala.

Police said that Ramakrishna had gone to irrigate the land at his farm near Yalloti in Basavanahalli village. He got electrocuted near the borewell and died on the spot.

His daughter Nirmala, who came in search of her father, touched him and succumbed to death after coming into contact with the electricity.

Pavagada police are investigating the matter.

