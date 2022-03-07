INDIA

Farmer ends life in TN after finance company seizes tractor for loan default

By NewsWire
0
0

A farmer in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu ended his life after loan agents of a private finance company seized his tractor and insulted him and famil in front of neighbours.

Chinnadurai (23) and his brothers, Suresh 33 and Bhaskaran 28, all farmers in Gingee had bought two tractors by taking a loan of Rs 6.30 lakh from a private finance company.

The family had settled the loan amount for one tractor, while they had sought time for the repayment dues of the second tractor which had mounted to Rs 2 lakh.

However, the agents of the private company did not listen to their plea and seized the tractor. Family members said that other than taking away the tractor, the agents showered abuses at Chinnadurai and family, including women, and this upset him. He committed suicide on Sunday.

The Valathi police in Villupuram district has registered a case against two loan agents, Lingeswaran and Siva, and two others of a private finance company under sections 294(b)( sings, recite or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in and around any public place), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Communist Party of India (Marxist), has come out strongly against the inhuman treatment meted out to the farmer and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to immediately arrest the loan agents.

20220307-125004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.