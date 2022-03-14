INDIA

Farmer killed in tiger attack in UP

By NewsWire
0
0

A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in an area under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division located in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

The victim, Avadhram, 49, was guarding a lentil farm along the Nepal border with his elder brother Budhram and son Anil when the incident took place.

Budhram had gone home to get food when a tiger suddenly came out of the forest and attacked Avadhram.

He reportedly fought for almost 10 minutes before the tiger grabbed his neck and killed him on the spot.

Avadhram’s son somehow saved his life by escaping from there.

20220314-093201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.