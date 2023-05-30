INDIA

Farmer killed in tiger attack in UP’s Dudhwa

NewsWire
0
0

A 50-year-old farmer was attacked and killed by a tiger in Belrayan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone.

The farmer had gone to check on his sugarcane crop on Sunday and had been missing since then.

Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Sundaresh said that on Monday evening, the villagers recovered his half-eaten body from the neighbouring forests.

He added that pugmarks on the spot and other circumstantial evidence indicated a tiger attack.

He said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination while further proceedings were on.

Sundaresh added that forest teams had been deployed to keep a watch on the movements of the tiger, while the villagers had been advised to stay alert and work in groups when necessary.

He added that villagers had also been asked not to venture into the reserve forest areas where the movement of wild animals was common.

