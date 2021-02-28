Farmers protesting against the three Central farm laws have announced a series of Mahapanchayats in March as the stalemate between the farmers and the government continues over the withdrawal of the laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has released the list of Mahapanchayats to be held from February 28 to March 22 in various parts of the country.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will be attending all the ‘Mahapanchayats’ starting from February 28 at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In March, Mahapanchayats will be organised in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on March 1, in Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan on March 2, in Nagaur on March 3, in Etawah on March 5 and in Telangana on March 6. After this, Tikait will be attending a programme at Ghazipur on March 7 and the reach Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on March 8.

On March 10, a Mahapanchayat will organised in Ballia in UP while in Jodhpur on March 12, in Rewa (MP) on March 14 and three Mahapanchayats in Karnataka on March 20, 21 and 22.

The farmers have announced the series of Mahapanchayats with an aim to intensify their agitation against the contentious farm laws.

The 11 rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have been inconclusive as the farmers are adamant on their demand of withdrawal of the laws.

When asked that if the farmers will not hold the discussion then how will this stalemate end and the public will continue to face the problems because of the protest, Tikait said, “We are ready for the discussion. We have even sent messages regarding our issues but the government has not replied to them. This protest is for everyone.”

Apart from the BKU, several parties are also organising their Mahapanchayats to show solidarity with the farmers’ protest.

–IANS

