Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the government saying the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws despite several deaths at the protest site.

“To safeguard their farms and the country, farmers are dying slowly. But they are not afraid and they are true to their stance,” he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag of #500DeathsAtFarmersProtest.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Harryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws since November 26 last year at several borders of the national capital.

In last six months over 500 farmers have lost their lives at the protest sites. The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws and ensuring minimum support price for their produce.

–IANS

