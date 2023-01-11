INDIA

Farmers assaulted by police in Bihar’s Buxar

NewsWire
0
0

A large number of police personnel allegedly assaulted farmers in Bihar’s Buxar district, who had been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company, while they were sleeping in their homes.

The incident occurred at the Banarpur village in Chausa sub-division of the district.

Earlier on the Tuesday, the farmers had locked the main gate of the company’s office and demanded adequate compensation for the lands it had acquired for the thermal power project.

Around midnight while they were sleeping in their homes, the police personnel came and started knocking on the doors, the farmers claimed.

When they opened the doors, the personnel started beating them with batons and also misbehaved with some women who were present at the scene, they added.

A video of the police attack has gone viral on social media, leading to outrage in the region.

Following the attack, the farmer intensified their protests on Wednesday which turned violent after they set fire to police vehicles.

The villagers also pelted stones on the police party.

The situation is currently tense in the village prompting the district police have deployed a large number of forces.

The district police claimed that they have arrested four persons for creating arson in the village.

20230111-124804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BBC featured Kannur drive in beach, two others set for facelift

    HC stops CBI judge from pronouncing verdict in Ram Rahim case

    Is it stress causing hair fall or hair fall causing stress?

    Web3, ChromeOS scams to dominate online threat landscape in 2023