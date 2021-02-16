Protesting farmers at Singhu border on Tuesday remembered ‘Sir Chhotu Ram’, a prominent farm leader and politician in pre-Indepedent India, on the occasion of his 140th birth anniversary.

It is believed that Chhotu Ram was born on November 24, 1881 in a Jat family in Ghari Sampla village in Rohtak district in Haryana. It is said that he had announced that Basant Panchami (which fell on Tuesday) should be celebrated as his birthday. The tradition has been continuing since then.

Farmers at Singhu celebrated Chhotu Ram’s birth anniversary by raising traditional as well as anti-farm laws slogans.

Kulveer Singh, a farmer and a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), said, “Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last three months but our government is not thinking about it. Today the farmers are living with pain. They are also suffering due to lack of water to irrigate their fileds. Low market price and now three anti-farm laws have been introduced. the situation would have changed had Chhotu Ram been alive today.”

