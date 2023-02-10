The farmers’ movement is likely to gain momentum again as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of various farmers’ unions, has announced that it will hold a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi regarding their unfulfilled demands on March 20.

The decision of organising the mahapanchayat was taken in a meeting of the SKM, held in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Thursday, where office-bearers of the farmers’ organisations from many states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab participated.

According to sources, the government has not yet fulfilled the promises made to the farmers during the farmers’ movement in 2020.

Earlier, the farmers had agitated for a long time and had raised some demands in front of the government.

The government had then pacified them.

Office-bearers of the SKM said that they have been forced to agitate again as their demands remain unmet.

They added that farmers from all over the country will organise the mahapanchayat in the national capital to remind the government of its unkept promises.

