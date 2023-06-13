In a major win for the protesting farmers, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Tuesday announced that sunflower seeds will be procured as per minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 6,400 per quintal as demanded by the farmers.

The government also announced to withdraw the criminal cases filed against nine arrested farmer leaders.

“This is not a question of victory or defeat; this is our right,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on government’s decision to buy sunflower seeds from the farmers at MSP.

As their demands were accepted, celebrations began at the protest site with farmers breaking into a jig.

The protesting farmers, who were demanding procurement of sunflower crop at MSP as announced by the Centre and release of arrested agitators, had blocked the National Highway-44 for the last two days by installing tents and temporary sheds.

“The farmers are their ending protest in Pipli after talks with the district administration,” Tikat announced.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kurukshetra, Shantanu Sharma, said the farmers have been assured of appropriate price for sunflower crop.

“Today the government agreed to fulfil our demand,” farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana said.

Official sources told IANS that various rounds of talks were held between the district administration and the farmer leaders over the past two days, which remained inconclusive.

On Monday, Khattar had invited the farmers for talks, but they had refused the proposal.

The farmers had said that they will not leave the highway till the government agrees to procure oilseeds at the MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal as announced for the crop by the Central government for 2022-23.

The oilseed growers were not happy with the relief announced on June 10 by Chief Minister Khattar, saying “it was an attempt to prevent the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by farmers’ associations”.

Addressing the ‘mahapanchayat’, Tikait had said the government should release the farmer leaders who were arrested for blocking the national highway and ensure procurement at MSP, or protests will be held across the country.

However, Tikait denied reports that the highway has been blocked.

“We are not blocking the highway. It is not right… highways should not be blocked,” he told reporters at the protest site on Monday.

According to a police advisory, commuters coming from the Ambala side were diverted from Sadhopur to NH152-D (Chandigarh-Hisar) and further commuters can travel via Ismailabad, Karnal and beyond via NH-44.

For traffic from Delhi, the commuters could turn via Indri road from Karnal on the NH-44 and travel via Ladwa, Babain, Shahbad and take the NH-44 for their further destination or turn right from Ladwa Chowk to travel via Radaur and take the NH3-44 (Saharanpur-Panchkula) or travel till Nilokheri in Karnal and take Dhand road to reach Kaul and commute via the NH152D for Ambala.

