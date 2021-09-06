Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday asked the states to create their own database, using the federated farmer database prepared by the Centre and allow its linkage to the state land record database.

The ministry has created a database of 5.5 crore farmers and it will be increased to eight crore farmers by December 2021 with the help of state governments, he said at the first day of the two-day Chief Ministers’ conference on initiatives and schemes of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, held via video conferencing.

“Agriculture has to be linked with digital technology, scientific research, and knowledge. The Central and state governments must work together for agriculture to give a boost to the economy,” he added.

Tomar said that with the establishment of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, FPOs, PACS, Mandis, and start-ups will get loans easily.

About digital agriculture, he urged all states to study the Karnataka Model which was presented during the conference, an Agriculture Ministry release said.

Union Commerce and Industry, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, in his address, said that with an increase in agriculture exports, India is emerging as a trusted export partner and there is further scope for improvement of agri-exports.

He emphasised that the infrastructure needs to be strengthened for storage and warehousing.

The objectives of the conference were to highlight the salient features of Aatma Nirbhar Krishi and to enable states to enhance farmers’ income. It was also an occasion to share innovative initiatives undertaken by the states.

Explaining the concept of farmers’ database, the meeting was informed that a national farmer database is being created by taking data from existing schemes like PM-KISAN, soil health card, and the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The database will have connectivity to state land records data base, the release said.

The first day of the two-day conference saw the participation of Chief Ministers and Agriculture Ministers of states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Goa.

