Farmers in Haryana on Monday once again blocked the National Highway-44 near Pipli in the state’s Kurukshetra district, severely hampering the movement of traffic between Chandigarh and Delhi.

The traffic was halted after the “mahapanchayat” called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Charuni failed to get any response from the government over procurement of sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 6,400 per quintal.

Also they were demanding the release of their leaders, especially Bharatiya Kisan Union-Charuni chief Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Responding to issue of farmers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the media that the government has a round of talks on the sunflower issue.

“We have taken some decisions and told the farmers. We will also see how farmers get prices close to MSP,” he said.

Nearly 50,000 farmers from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, besides Haryana and its neighbouring states, gathered in Pipli town and earlier gave an ultimatum to the government that “if it doesn’t listen to their demands, a big call could be taken to block the national highway again or block the government Secretariat in Kurukshetra”.

The sunflower growers are not happy with the relief announced on June 10 by Chief Minister Khattar, saying it was an attempt to prevent the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by farmers’ associations.

The farmers have been demanding that the state government procure their sunflower crop at an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal, as announced for the crop by the Central government for 2022-23.

Addressing the ‘mahapanchayat’, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the government should release the farmer leaders who were arrested for blocking the national highway and ensure procurement at the MSP, or protests would be held across the country.

However, Tikait has denied reports the highway has been blocked. “We are not blocking the highway. It is not right… highways should not be blocked,” he told reporters at the protest site.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also reached Pipli and extended his support.

“I have come here to lend support to the farmers as I also belong to the family of farmers. We are just asking for the MSP of our cropsaand the government should accept this demand,” Punia said.

However, traffic on the Chandigarh-Delhi highway was diverted to avoid congestion after farmers gathered in Pipli over their demand.

Days after protesting sunflower growers were baton-charged and forcibly evicted for blocking the National Highway-44 near Kurukshetra, crowds of farmers on Monday started gathering again in support of the demand.

Tikait had already threatened a larger agitation than the year-long protest against the now repealed farm laws if the government did not announce a legal guarantee of the MSP for procurement of crops.

As a preventive measure, the government has imposed Section 144 in Pipli, a ruling that prohibits public gatherings in a given jurisdiction.

Farm leaders have also warned the authorities to release their nine leaders, including Charuni, who were sent to custody for 14 days for blocking the national highway on June 7, otherwise a massive rally would be held on June 12.

Besides charges pertaining to rioting, they are facing cases for unlawful assembly, use of criminal force to deter public servants from discharging duty and attempt to murder.

Amidst the rift between the state government and farmers, Chief Minister Khattar has said the government was studying the market for adequately compensating sunflower growers.

While digitally releasing Rs 29.13 crore as an interim ‘bharpai’ (compensation) to 8,528 sunflower farmers growing the crop on 36,414 acres of land on Saturday, he said that some people are trying to create confusion among the farmers claiming that his government does not care for the farmers.

“I would like to clarify that despite challenges, the Centre or the state government is taking pro-farmer policies.”

The government has included sunflower in the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana under which farmers will be paid Rs 1,000 per quintal if produce is selling below the MSP.

Kurukshetra district has the highest production of sunflower and its main procurement centre is Shahbad. Besides, the sunflower purchase centres have been set up at places of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, and Panchkula districts.

Hafed has started procurement of sunflower crops for the first time and has announced to remain in the market till the procurement process is completed in the mandis.

It has been procuring sunflowers at the rate of Rs 4,850 per quintal in Shahbad. With the Chief Minister giving interim relief of Rs 1,000 per quintal under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, now the purchase of sunflower in Haryana has raised to Rs 5,800 per quintal.

At present, sunflowers are being purchased in Punjab between Rs 3,800 and Rs 4,200.

To pacify the farmers, the Chief Minister on Sunday announced the opening of a sunflower oil factory in Kurukshetra, which will have a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes.

