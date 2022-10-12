INDIA

Farmers involved in stubble burning to be fined Rs 2500/acre in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

In order to curb the stubble burning incidents in Gurugram, the district administration has decided to fine farmers for burning stubble in the district.

A fine of Rs 2,500 per acre will be levied on the farmers involved in the stubble burning.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the district administration is fully prepared to stop the menace.

“Teams have been formed by the district administration at the district level, sub-divisional level, block level and village level to monitor stubble burning in their concerned areas,” Yadav said.

The administration officials also said that necessary instructions have been given to the Environment Control Department for this.

“We appealed to all the farmers of the district not to burn stubble after harvesting paddy. It not only harms the environment, but also harms animals, birds and plants,” said the DC.

He informed that for the convenience of the farmers in the district, a 50 per cent discount on taking equipment related to stubble management and custom hiring centers, which have been made available to any registered farmer group or panchayat on an 80 percent grant.

“We appeal to the farmers to perform their ethical responsibility in environmental protection by using stubble management equipment such as Super Seeder, Zero Tillage Machine, Straw Reaper, Straw Mulcher, Reaper Binder, Mbiplo, etc.,” Yadav added.

20221012-123608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lalit Modi shares pictures with Sushmita Sen, calls her ‘my better...

    Kerala’s popular martial art kalaripayattu is a rage in Kashmir

    Telangana further relaxes restrictions, permits more activities

    Tamil Nadu’s oxygen allocation increased to 650 MT daily