The Brampton Farmers’ Market returns to the downtown core on June 10. It will run every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm through October 7.

Vendors include farmers and local artisans offering freshly picked seasonal produce, prepared foods and unique handcrafted gods. There will also be additional programming and entertainment on market days throughout the summer months.

“The Brampton Farmers Market transforms our downtown every Saturday in the summer and is a can’t miss staple event,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We look forward to welcoming back all the incredible farmers and vendors who make our community unique and contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of our City.”

The City of Brampton is also offering a promotion on civil marriage ceremonies at the Gage Park gazebo during the Farmer’s Market season this year. For more information on dates as they become available visit www.brampton.ca/marriageservices.

The Brampton City Hall Parking Garage is under repair and will be closed from late June until late summer but there are other garages and parking lots downtown where visitors can park for free.

These include:

Market Square Parking Garage (Theatre Lane & Union St.)

John St. Parking Garage (16 John St.)

West Tower Parking Garage (41 George St.)

Nelson Square Parking Garage (9 Diplock Lane)

George St. N. Surface Parking Lot (20 George St. N.)

The Region of Peel is replacing the watermain and sanitary sewer under Main Street South.

Some lane reductions to be aware of:

Northbound Main St. S. will be closed to all through traffic from Wellington St. to Queen St. A detour route will be clearly marked with road signs. Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained. No through traffic will be allowed and there will be no on-street parking.

Southbound Main St. S. will remain open but will be reduced to one lane from just north of Queen St. to Wellington St.

For more information, visit www.peelregion.ca/downtownbrampton.

s