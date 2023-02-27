INDIALIFESTYLE

Farmers protest in Coimbatore against untreated sewage discharge to Noyyal river

NewsWire
0
0

The farmers of Coimbatore are protesting against the unabated discharge of untreated sewage into the Noyyal river.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, a farmers’ association affiliated to the Communist Party of India, is spearheading the protest and has petitioned the district administration against the regular discharge of sewage into the river.

Vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, R. Periyasamy while speaking to IANS said, “We are protesting against the destruction of Noyyal river as pollution of river is affecting the groundwater near the water bodies and this is having an impact on the farmers and agriculture.”

He also said that foul smell was emanating from the water drawn from ground water and this is also related to the pollution in Noyyal river.

Farmers said that there is a presence of weed plants growing on the banks of the river and this was due to effluent discharge into the river.

However, Coimbatore district administration officials, while speaking to IANS, said that they have received the petition and will check into the complaints raised by the farmers.

The association leaders told IANS that they would resort to further action if there is no proper support from the administration.

It may be noted that Water Quality Index (WQI) was collected from 27 locations along the Noyyal river from its source of origin to sink and found that except for two samples, all other samples were categorised as poor, very poor, and unfit for consumption.

20230227-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sidhu launches fast in Lakhimpur Kheri for arrest of accused

    Heavy rainfall continues in Odisha; schools closed in 12 districts

    Will continue to serve people even if thousands of PILs filed...

    Amid face-off with opposition RS adjourned sine die