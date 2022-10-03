INDIA

Farmers protest on anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmers under the aegis of Kisan Mazdur Sangarash Committee (KMSC) held protest and rail roko prorgramme at 17 different places in Punjab on Monday to mark the anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

It may be noted that eight persons including four farmers had died during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021.

In Amritsar, farmers also blocked the Amritsar-Delhi rail track at Vallah, demanding stern action against the person responsible for the incident.

Addressing the gathering, General Secretary, KMSC, Sarwan Singh Pandher alleged “The conspirator of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre is still enjoying prime post while the innocent farmers present at the site of the incident have been sent to jail after registration of cases against them.”

Another farmer leader Gurbachan Singh Chaba said the success of the Delhi farmer’s agitation was due to the sacrifice of 750 protesters and Lakhimpur Kheri ‘martyrdom’ was one of the most significant among them.

“Through today’s rail roko agitation we demand that farmers should be released and killers of farmers should be hanged and appropriate action should be taken against those responsible for the Lakhmipur Kheri,” said Chaba.

