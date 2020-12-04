Farmers’ refuse to stop protest till farm laws are repealed

Farmer leaders have clearly stated that the agitation would continue till the farm laws are repealed, however, the government has softened its stance on some demands of the farmers.

After a seven-hour long meeting on Thursday at Vigyan Bhawan, the representatives of farmer organisation said they don’t want any amendments in the farm laws rather these laws should be withdrawn immediately. In addition to the three farm laws, they have also demanded the removal of heavy penalty on pollution.

Darshanpal, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union of Punjab, told IANS about the fourth round of meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan. He said that all the farmer leaders were well prepared for the meeting. For the first half an hour, the ministers briefed us about the farm laws and after that we told them about our apprehensions.

Darshanpal said that the government has agreed to make some amendments in the farm laws, remove agriculture from the law to prevent pollution and assured us about the MSP. The government called for a meeting again on December 4, but farmer organisations asked it to do it on December 5 so that we can decide on our strategy on December 4.

He further said that the government has agreed on making amendments in the farm laws and pollution law but we don’t want any amendments. Now we are looking forward to the meeting to be held on December 5.

A farmer leader Harshwinder Singh said, “The ministers asked us about the flaws in the laws. So, we told them that the whole bill is full of flaws. The government informed us that they will meet to think about the demands of the farmers so we also told them that we will also meet to think about the measures government is going to take. We will meet again on December 5 and share the points of our meetings.”

A farmer leader from Punjab Kuldeep Singh said the fourth round of the meeting was inconclusive because the intention of the government was not clear. The government has been stubborn till now. We won’t stop the protest till the anti-farmer laws are repealed.

–IANS

nnm/rt