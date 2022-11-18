INDIA

Farooq Abdullah not to seek re-election to NC president’s post, says party (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

In a significant development, the National Conference (NC) on Friday said that its president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, has refused to seek re-election to the post, elections for which will be held on December 5.

The party said on its twitter page, “Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision”.

In another tweet, NC said, “In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise, the General Secretary as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on Dec 5. Until then Dr Sahib continues as President of JKNC”.

Elections for NC president’s post will be held on December 5 which is the birthday of NC founder, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Till the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, 2019, December 5 was observed as a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the event of Dr Abdullah not seeking re-election, it is likely that the command of the party would pass on to his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah unless the party like the Indian National Congress (INC) decides to choose a president from outside the Abdullah family.

20221118-140203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Genius Inside’ launches platform to decode lives of over-achievers

    TN Election Commission cancels polls to Kadambur town panchayat

    J&K govt retires senior officer for date of birth forgery

    Fire on board Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express