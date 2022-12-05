INDIA

Farooq Abdullah re-elected unopposed as NC chief

Former chief minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr. Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed as the president of the National Conference (NC) party on Monday.

NC presidential polls were held on Monday at party headquarters, ‘Nawa-e-Subha’ complex in Srinagar.

Imran Nabi, the NC spokesperson, said that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed as the party president.

Abdullah had resigned from the post last month and said that he would like someone else to shoulder the responsibility as the NC president.

