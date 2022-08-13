Former J&K Chief Minister and President of National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

National Conference sources said that Abdullah, who is also a Lok Sabha member, will self-isolate till the time he recovers.

The 83-year-old NC chief tested positive for the virus for second time on Saturday. He had earlier tested positive on March 30, 2021 before recovering from the viral infection.

Sources said other members of Abdullah’s family will also remain in isolation till their test reports are received.

