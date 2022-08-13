HEALTHINDIA

Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

NewsWire
0
0

Former J&K Chief Minister and President of National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

National Conference sources said that Abdullah, who is also a Lok Sabha member, will self-isolate till the time he recovers.

The 83-year-old NC chief tested positive for the virus for second time on Saturday. He had earlier tested positive on March 30, 2021 before recovering from the viral infection.

Sources said other members of Abdullah’s family will also remain in isolation till their test reports are received.

20220813-203802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel extends quarantine length for Omicron patients

    US launches new initiative to study ‘Long Covid’

    Global Covid caseload tops 510.8 mn

    Suspected monkey pox case reported in Rajasthan