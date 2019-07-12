Farooq Khan appointed advisor to J&K Governor

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday appointed former IPS officer and Lakshwadeep Lt Governor Farooq Khan as Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official statement said.

“After approval of the competent authority conveyed by the government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, sanction is accorded to the appointment of Farooq Khan, IPS (Retd) as advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge,” the order issued by the state General Administration Department said.

Khan, who belongs to Jammu and had played a key role in anti-militancy operations during early and mid-1990s, had on Friday resigned as Lt General of Lakshadweep and called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, sources said.

He retired from active service in 2013 as Inspector General of Police and his last posting was as Director of Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur.

–IANS

sq/vd