Farooq, Mehbooba joined hands to save dynastic rule in J&K: BJP

BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chug, on Saturday asked Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to think about how J&K’s area under Pakistan can be retrieved, instead of talking about Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Pakistan’s involvement in promoting militancy.

Addressing a press conference here, Chug said: “Instead of talking about China’s incursions in Ladakh and Pakistan’s involvement in promoting militancy and separatism, NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti should talk about how the area of J&K under illegal control of Pakistan can be received.”

He said the basic reason for the one-time arch political rivals like the NC and the PDP joining hands to form what has come to be known as the ‘Gupkar Gang’ is that they are feeling unnerved by the BJP.

“Corruption and nepotism was promoted by dynasty leaders which choked the development in J&K. Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed spoke against corruption when he took over, but never acted against the big fish in the NC,” Chug alleged.

“This is an indication that the time for dynastic politics is over in J&K. I am glad to see that people are coming out in large numbers to vote for local candidates who come from villages,” he said.

Talking of comparison between Mumbai, Bangluru and Hyderabad and Srinagar and Jammu, the BJP leader said, “Mumbai has emerged as a dream city, Bangluru is the technological hub while Hyderabad is a place where dreams come true.

“And cities like Srinagar and Jammu are still where they were in 1960s and this is because of the dynastic rule here,” he added.

BJP leader, Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar-ul-Islam were present during the press conference.

Tarun Chug has replaced Ram Madhav as the BJP national general secretary in-charge of J&K and Ladakh union territories.

