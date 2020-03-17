Farooq writes to Modi demanding 4G Internet restoration in J&K

Srinagar, March 19 (IANS) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore 4G Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Farooq said the first case of COVID-19 has been detected in Kashmir on Wednesday, which has resulted in the authorities locking down large parts of the valley. Business and students, already hit hard by the shutdown after August 5, 2019, are again suffering because of these restrictions.

“The people are being advised to work/study from home, but this is impossible with 2G Internet speed and limited fixed line Internet penetration. I would, therefore, request you to restore 4G Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest to ease the suffering of the people,” the letter read.

Abdullah was detained at the time of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and was released last week. Two former Chief Ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — continue to remain under detention with the PSA slapped on them.

After Farooq was released, he said he will not give any political statement and demanded the release of the other detainees in Kashmir.

–IANS

