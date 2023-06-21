ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farzan Faaiz’s ‘Dil Baazaan’ is a fresh melody that will enter listeners’ hearts

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-composer Farzan Faaiz, who is known for his track ‘Dil Hai Khilaaf’, has released a slow but catchy sad single ‘Dil Baazaan’.

The track brings a fresh break to the audience from jingly melodies around us. The single Dil Baazaan, released by Gems Tunes equally matches the brilliance of his last single.

Farzan’s singing and composition lend a certain charm to the track. With its depth and feel ‘Dil Baazaan’ has the potential to top the audience’s playlist and the charts. A slow-paced, heart-breaking sad single, the lyrics of ‘Dil Baazaan’, penned by Faaiz Anwar, carries emotional weight.

20230621-161402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: ‘What’s written will always...

    Pawan Malhotra: Being Punjabi an advantage in portraying a ‘Sardar’

    Dulquer Salmaan pens adorable b’day wish for wife Amaal Sufiya

    Sarwar Ahuja all set to enter ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’