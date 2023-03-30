Young actor Bhuvan Arora, who impressed viewers with his work in the streaming series ‘Farzi’, has been feted with the STARmeter Award for Breakout Star by IMDb.

Previously, Adarsh Gourav, Natasha Bharadwaj, Ayo Edebiri, Rege-Jean Page, Brie Larson, Bill Skarsgard, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Karen Fukuhara have been honoured with the title

In the show, Bhuvan essays the character Firoz, the partner-in-crime and best friend of Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor), an artist who gets pulled into counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency.

Reacting to the award, the actor said: “A big, big thank you to all the fans and professionals around the world who’ve given me so much love for my role in ‘Farzi’. I am so ecstatic, I’m overwhelmed, and my heart is full of gratitude. This is my first award for an individual performance so it is particularly special to me.”

IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize talent who are strong performers on IMDb’s exclusive rankings and those who are trending on the IMDb app-exclusive Popular Indian Celebrities feature. Both chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

