New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) King Charles III’s coronation has received a lot of attention, including what his guests choose to wear. The requests for visitors to dress in regal robes or ceremonial clothes were dropped in favour of a more casual, and an understated appearance.

There are probably few occasions in history that are more momentous than the coronation of a new monarch, and fashion at a royal ceremony is crucial.

Emma Thompson

British actor, Emma Thompson, appeared at the ceremony wearing a red overcoat from Emilia Wickstead with a monochromatic red rose print and her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal as an accessory.

Nick Cave and Katy Pery

Nick Cave, an Australian artist, looked stylish in a three-piece black suit and Gucci horsebit loafers, while Katy Perry wore a pink skirt suit and a pearl choker by the late British designer Vivienne Westwood, who passed away in December 2022.

Olena Zelenska

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, looks very stunning at a royal occasion in an icy blue dress and coat ensemble.

Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden

In what could be interpreted as a sartorial nod to demonstrate support for Ukraine, First Lady Jill Biden wore a periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit with a matching hair bow, and was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in a stylish light yellow cape dress by Markarian.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne made an appearance in a military outfit covered in thick gold braid to fulfil her duties as the “Gold Stick in Waiting” in charge of the monarch’s safety. Anne is a colonel in a number of overseas regiments, so she is not unfamiliar with wearing a uniform.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

On his approach to Westminster Abbey, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, was seen along with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau who shone in a blush-toned satin dress with organza sleeves, brightening the gloomy day.

