New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANSlife) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will continue its collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week with a return to Mumbai in a fully physical format for the first time in 16 years.

The event will take place at Jio World Convention Centre following a successful edition in New Delhi.

The powerhouses in Indian fashion and beauty recognised that partnership and collaboration were the best paths forward for the industry’s growth, so the alliance was created as soon as possible. Strong interest being shown from around the world to engage with Indian designers will reinforce the FDCI’s continuous commitment on being the bridge between Buyers and Designers.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, “This is the first time in the past 16 years that the FDCI will be returning to Mumbai for a fully physical fashion week and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with Lakme Fashion Week. We had a spectacular season in Delhi earlier this year and now looking forward to bringing back the magic of the runway to the city of Mumbai. We are expecting a great year in terms of enhancement of the business of fashion with a strong response from designers and buyers alike.”

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme said, “Our partnership with the FDCI and RISE Worldwide has provided us the opportunity to bring all stake-holders to a common platform of Lakme Fashion Week as we continue to set new benchmarks in fashion and beauty. We look forward to making the current edition a true benchmark event with our combined strengths.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, “It gives me great pleasure that the landmark collaboration between Fashion Design Council of India and Lakme Fashion Week will represent itself in all its glory in Mumbai. This collaboration is now growing from strength to strength and represents the best way forward for the industry.”

