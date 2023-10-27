INDIA

Fashion designer Prasad Biddappa’s son booked for drunk driving, misbehaving with K’taka Police

NewsWire
0
0

Fashion designer and choreographer Prasad Biddappa’s son Adam Bidappa has been booked for drunk driving and misbehaving with Karnataka Police.

Adam was detained and later, released on station bail.

On Wednesday, Adam Bidappa was driving car rashly in an inebriated state. When a person identified as Rahul honked, Adam got enraged, blocked the road and created ruckus near Yelahanka Wheel Factory.

When police were called to the spot, Adam misbehaved with them as well, DCP South East Laxmi Prasad said.

Adam threatened the cops that he has connection with powerful people.

Preliminary investigations found that Adam was drunk.

Further investigation is on.

20231027152488

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc
Tel: 416-900-6669
 

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TSPSC paper leak: SIT grills key accused for 2nd day

    AAP alleges corruption by Assam CM’s wife, demands ED & CBI...

    IIT-K signs MoU with Indian Bank to support innovative start-ups

    Bribery Case: L-G refers to Delhi Speaker grant of sanction to...