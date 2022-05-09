Famous fashion designer Vera Wang who has dressed many celebrities and is a celebrity herself in the fashion space has now been honoured with her own Barbie Doll.

Mattel has dedicated a barbie doll to the Chinese-American designer who happens to be one among the “Asian American and Pacific Islander women and role models” and a Vera Wang Barbie is the initiate from Mattel to celebrate and “inspire a more inclusive world for the future generations”.

Vera Wang was a former journalist and editor at Vogue and her career can only be called exemplary. The 72-year-old designer starting working as a designer when she turned 40 and her designs were primarily wedding dresses, and a Vera Wang wedding dress is still very much coveted among brides.

She has now carved a permanent space for herself in the luxury designer fashion industry.

Her official Instagram handle, shared a picture of her Barbie doll and the caption accompanying the picture said, “Born to Chinese immigrants, Vera Wang’s talent and work ethic quickly saw her gain experience alongside the biggest names in fashion, before establishing her own bridalwear boutique. Now at the head of a fashion and lifestyle empire, Wang has cemented her place as a beacon of creativity, with a lasting impact on fashion for generations to come.”

The Barbie doll, which has been modelled to look exactly like her has incorporated many of her features, especially her long lustrous black hair. The Vera Wang Barbie doll is dressed in sheer black with matching black platform heels and has the words ‘Love’ written on the hem.

As reported by the ‘Independent’, Wang had this to say about her mini “Barbie doll” version of herself: “When I was first asked to participate in Barbie’s ‘Tribute’ series, I was completely overwhelmed on so many levels. While it has been an honour for me to have created so many looks for Barbie through the years, from wedding to red carpet, a Barbie in my own likeness is something I never could have imagined.”

She also added, “Barbie is the ultimate icon, and she represents all of us, and through the decades, she has continued to evolve, to every changing standard of women while reflecting huge shifts in our society, if not the world.”

The Vera Wang Barbie is priced at $40 (Rs. 3,078) and is now available for sale.