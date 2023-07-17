INDIA

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

NewsWire
0
0

Fashion e-commerce company Styched on Monday said it has acquired Flatheads, a direct-to-customer (D2C) online casual sneaker startup that gained recognition on Shark Tank India season 2.

Founded in 2018 by Ganesh Balakrishnan and Utkarsh Biradar, Bengaluru-based Flatheads is specialises in designing all-day wear casual sneakers for the urban audience.

The deal, structured as an all-equity transaction, represents Styched’s foray into the footwear segment.

“The technical know-how of Flatheads would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneakers collection. While Styched will continue to play in the sub-Rs 1,000 segment, the semi-premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand,” said Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO at Styched.

Initially, Flatheads will continue offering its existing range of products, with all departments now being operated and managed by Styched.

This will be followed by a hiring phase aimed at strengthening the footwear department within Styched, said the company.

“The market is evolving, and it will be a unique journey for the category, different from other parts of the world. It will be fulfilling to see Flatheads being an integral part of the market creation and growth,” said Balakrishnan.

Styched’s founders have been associated with brands like Jabong, Amazon and Foodpanda at leadership positions.

2023071740409

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Is Rakhi Sawant the latest wild card entry?

    Stalin, Vijayan greet Kamal Haasan on birthday

    Punjab plans to utilise 1.8 mn tonnes paddy straw per year:...

    Saudi Arabia says health plans for Haj season successful