New Delhi, March 25 (IANSlife) Day two of the ongoing fashion week was dedicated to sustainability, where designers showcased clothes and accessories that are not only good for you but good for the environment as well. The global fashion industry accounts for approximately 10 percent of total carbon emissions; thus, now more than ever, terms like “eco-conscious,” “ethical buying” and “slow fashion” are being increasingly used. Here’s what was trending on the runway:

Summer Chic

Diksha Khanna’s trans seasonal womenswear line “Julley” featured hand-woven mulmuls, zaris, khadis and eco-leaf printing as some of the highlights. Keeping it flowy and versatile, Khanna’s collection of shorts, jumpsuits, maxis, and saris is ideal for the current season. Designer Pratima Pandey’s label Pramaa is one of the better-known brands championing sustainability. Her collection “Paro,” which beautifully blends eco ethics and Indian craftsmanship, has been one of her finest so far.

Cool Collab

New-age designer labels Antar-Agni and Khanijo showcased their collections in association with Adidas. Khanijo’s collection was a mix of local embroideries, artisanal textiles, and intricate detailing. The elephant motif jacket, striped kurtas, and printed suits made for some striking pieces.

Antar-Agni brought together prints and bold colours. While for menswear it was mainly shackets, fluid salwars and kurtas, for womenswear he presented a line of oversized coats, crotch pants with matching tops, skirts and dresses. Actress Shruti Hassan walked for the label and paired her black ensemble with sneakers made from plastic waste and recycled polyester.

Touch of Glam

Designer Vaishali S’s collection, “Fil Rouge”, was an exotic blend of striking silhouettes, solid colours, and magnificent layering. The designer who recently showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week and Milan Fashion Week had a full audience back home as well. “The showcase was about appreciating Indian weaves and using Indian techniques,” said Vaishali S.

K for Khadi

Khadi India, in association with FDCI, presented collections by various eminent designers. The show was divided into two sections, the first of which featured ensembles by French designer Mossi Traoré, and the second of which featured collections by Anavila, Anju Modi, Abhishek Gupta, Rina Dhaka, and Charu Parashar. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who’s often spotted in organic ensembles, walked the runway in a beautiful sari paired with a white overcoat and emerald jewellery.

Prints on Prints

The day ended with collections from Payal Pratap and Rajesh Pratap Singh for Satya Paul. For her latest collection, “Java,” Payal Pratap used hand-painted artworks. Jackets, tops, dresses, and skirts in mulmuls, silk blends, and muslins dominated her collection.

For Satya Paul, Pratap used smart, sustainable fabrics to create an impressive line of printed saris and jackets, asymmetrical dresses, long coats, and edgy accessories. The designer, who is known for his extensive knowledge of textiles and art, merged his aesthetic beautifully with Paul’s signature print mania.

