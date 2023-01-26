New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANSlife) Republic Day is around the corner and we have taken the liberty to collate a few celebrity inspired looks to cherish the day in a fashionable way.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s outfit undeniably deserves a spot on this list! The actress looks her traditional best in this Anavila saree.

Kriti Sanon

The actress was in her element, and she looked absolutely fabulous in this Anita Dongre’s green saree.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar never disappoints us with his look, he choose this Anita Dongre off-white outfit perfect for the Republic Day.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma kept it simple and classic in green suit designed by Payal Khandwala, just the right vibe if you want to go traditional.

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkumar Rao made a splash with gorgeous Antar Agni’s all-white look that is anything but basic! Opt for this if you want a Modern avatar of a traditional favourite.

Vidya Balan

If there’s one actress we can rely on to slay in a saree, it has got to be Vidya Balan. This Anavila handloom creation is our pick for the occasion.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s ivory Anarkali paired with juttis is just what you need to strike the right balance between comfort and style.

