New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) Over the course of their long-standing collaboration, NEXA and Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI have given a number of outstanding showcases with well-known designers that have captivated the audience. This season, NEXA, announced its collaboration with renowned designer and celebrated couturier JJ Valaya to showcase a unique collection from his bridge-to-luxury brand JJV.Kapurthala at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI to be held from 9th-12th March in Mumbai at Jio World Garden.

The collaboration aims to present a showcase that is modern, elegant, and yet one that blends beautifully into Indian sensibilities by perfectly integrating the aesthetic of NEXA and JJ Valaya’s style and grandeur.

The occasion wear line JJV. Kapurthala is inspired by the trip diaries of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, also known as the Paris of Punjab, and is centered around the spirit of travel. The bridge-to-luxury brand is a global one for the contemporary millennial who loves to be ready for celebrations wherever they may journey, while still maintaining the distinctive innovative signature of the JJ Valaya ethos.

The unique brand that JJV will launch takes cues from the Maharaja’s travels and presents them as an avant-garde, high-end line of modern interpretations.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, JJ Valaya said, “I am thrilled to work with NEXA on a very special runway presentation for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. This collection is sophisticated and modern yet steeped in traditional elegance which matches seamlessly with NEXA’s sensibilities. This collection, besides showcasing the signature VALAYA colours prints and patterns also plays extensively with NEXA colours namely Blue, Black and Ivory.”

Commenting on the association, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Since NEXA’s inaugural partnership with Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, we have always worked with eminent designers to create exceptional showcases that are a flawless amalgamation of fashion and NEXA’s brand values. We, at NEXA, celebrate the relentless spirit of creators who never stop exploring, innovating, influencing and experimenting and JJ Valaya is a true embodiment of this spirit.

“We are very excited to be collaborating with Valaya, as he presents his take on inspired travel through the design language of JJV.Kapurthala at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI while also showcasing our latest Compact SUV, The New FRONX which represents the New Shape of SUVs. We look forward to seeing the magic unfold on the runway this season.”

