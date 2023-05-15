INDIALIFESTYLE

Fashion show for special kids hosted at Lucknow's at Lulu Mall

A fashion show for special children was organised here at the Lulu Mall to mark the conclusion of the Lulu Fashion Week.

Specially-able children won accolades as they walked the ramp, displayed several well-known brands. Special children also surprised everyone with their talent in the event.

The students of NIFT, Rae Bareilly also participated in the Lulu Fashion Show and added glamour to the show by showcasing their talent.

Along with this, the students of JD Institute of Fashion Lucknow also participated in the Fashion Week event a success.

The event was also attended by Femina Miss India 2016 Pankhuri Gidwani who was awarded the Style Icon of the Year. The style icon male award went to Gaurav Prakash, a local businessman.

