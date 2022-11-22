A fast unto death by Bharti Kisan Union-Ekta Sidhupur President Jagjit Singh Dallewal in Punjab’s Faridkot town entered its fourth day on Tuesday as he remained adamant over demands of farmers despite the government trying its best to convince him to end it.

Among the demands include more compensation for land acquired for highway projects, crop damage relief, and cancellation of cases against them.

Doctors, who examined him, said the sugar level of Dallewal is low. A medical team has been stationed near the protest site to monitor his health.

Similarly, members of the BKU-Ekta Sidhupur have been staging sit-in protests in several parts of the state, including Amritsar, Mansa, Patiala and Bathinda in support of their demands.

Inspector General of Police Jaskaran Singh met Dallewal and requested him to end his fast as the government was considering all his demands. He said the health of Dallewal was perfect.

Earlier, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan met Dallewal, who has been on fast since Saturday in a roadside camp, and enquired about his well-being.

Dallewal said his fast would continue till the government issued notifications regarding their demands accepted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The farm union has also been demanding not to take action against paddy growers for burning crop residue and also to cancel the red entries made in their revenue records.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee President Sarwan Singh Pandher said that from November 26, indefinite sit-in protests would start in front of all district administrative complexes in the state.

