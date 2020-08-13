Fast growing wildfire in California forces mass evacuation

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) A fast growing wildfire in California’s Angeles National Forest, prompting evacuation orders for over 500 nearby residence.

The blaze, dubbed ‘Lake Fire’, was first reported on Wednesday afternoon, and spread from about 50 acres to 10,000 acres within three hours, Xinhua news agency reported citing InciWeb, an interstate incident information system, as syaing.

There was zero per cent containment of the fire and several structures were threatened.

CBS News reported that the huge smoke column of the fire could be seen from the Los Angeles international airport, about 100 km south away.

The Los Angels Fire Department said 10 strike teams were sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, several fire officials, including Angeles National Forest crews, were working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to evacuate residents north of the fire.

The cause of the Lake Fire has not yet been determined, and no injuries or damage have been reported.

