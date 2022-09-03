WORLD

Fast-moving wildfire in California forces thousands to evacuate

NewsWire
0
0

A fast-moving wildfire in California has exploded to over 2,500 acres with zero containment, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

The Mill Fire that began on Friday afternoon amid dangerous fire weather has grown to 2,580 acres by Saturday morning in Siskiyou County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

On Friday night, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for the county to support the response to the rapidly-spreading blaze, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, Newsom said that the state “has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire, which has caused civilian injuries and power outages, destroyed homes and forced thousands of residents to evacuate”.

More than 5,000 residents are under mandatory evacuations, reported The Sacramento Bee newspaper .

It was the eighth significant fire to hit the northern extremes of California this summer, including the deadly McKinney Fire, said the newspaper, adding that the blaze has destroyed several homes and sent several residents to hospital.

The McKinney Fire, which has killed four people and scorched over 60,000 acres in Northern California, is the state’s largest wildfire so far this year.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the agency has issued an evacuation order for the area, including the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood.

“Residents are asked to leave immediately. Please use caution as emergency vehicles are assisting with evacuations, structure protection, and fire suppression efforts,” said the Sheriff’s Office, noting that “this incident is rapidly changing and our staff and partners are doing everything they can to get everyone to safety”.

20220903-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 Balkan nations officially back Ukraine’s EU candidate status

    UNGA Prez, Pak FM highlight importance of multilateralism

    Prices of essential items soar in SL after rupee depreciation

    Palestinian Prez calls for int protection to Palestinians