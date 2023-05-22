ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Fast X’ director weighs in on Vin Diesel’s hint at trilogy

Filmmaker Louis Leterrier is open to more ‘Fast and Furious’ movies.

The 49-year-old director is sitting at the helm for the next two films in the high-speed franchise, which were thought to be the final installments in the long-running series, but he has now echoed star Vin Diesel by suggesting that there could yet be more pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Let’s see what this one does. You know what’s beautiful about this franchise is that the audience gave love and then the franchise kept growing and delivered for the fans, but also surprised them. Don’t shove it down people’s throats, but give people what they love. So let’s see (what happens next),” Louis said to Entertainment Weekly.

Louis admitted that “it’s hard to give an answer” as to whether ‘Fast X Part 2’ will bring the curtain down on the franchise and pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the uncertainty in the film industry.

The French filmmaker said: “I mean, who knows? Two years ago we didn’t think that movies would ever exist anymore. Knock on wood, count my lucky stars that we’re making giant movies that are now being seen by millions of people around the globe. It’s amazing, and I’m so happy that we’re part of this summer where it feels like the excitement for movies is back.”

Vin Diesel, who plays the role of Dominic Toretto in the series, divulged recently that ‘Fast X’ will be the opening part of a concluding trilogy.

The 55-year-old actor said: “Without tipping the hat too much, I can say this, Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this Part 1, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?”

20230522-111803

