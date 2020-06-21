Canindia News

Fatah considers declaring constitution for state of Palestine

by CanIndia New Wire Service014

Ramallah, June 21 (IANS) A senior official of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement unveiled that Fatah considers declaring a Constituent Assembly to adopt a Palestinian constitution.

Mahmoud el-Aloul, deputy chairman of the movement told Xinhua on Saturday that the proposals are on the table for discussion depending on the Palestinian leadership of eliminating all bilateral agreements and understandings reached with Israel.

The Palestinian decision to end the bilateral agreements and understandings reached with Israel, besides severing security and economic cooperation, was made in response to the Israeli plan of annexing parts of the West Bank.

“Our position concerning these plans (Israel’s annexation plan) is strict and stable and we reject all of it,” el-Aloul said.

–IANS

rt/

