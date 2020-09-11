Fatal rail collision, Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area

The Toronto Police Service is appealing to the public to help identify a woman who died in a rail collision.
On Monday, September 7, 2020, just before 6 a.m., police received a report of a collision in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area.
It is reported that:
- a UP Express train was travelling east at this location and struck a woman who was on the rail line
- the woman was killed as a result of the impact with the train
- the operator stopped the train and an investigation commenced
- efforts to identify the woman have been unsuccessful at this point
Police are releasing the following information about the woman to help identify her:
The woman is a black adult female, with a heart shaped tattoo on her right shoulder area. A photo of a similar tattoo is pictured above.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).