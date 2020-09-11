Fatal rail collision, Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area

The Toronto Police Service is appealing to the public to help identify a woman who died in a rail collision.

On Monday, September 7, 2020, just before 6 a.m., police received a report of a collision in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area.

It is reported that:

a UP Express train was travelling east at this location and struck a woman who was on the rail line

the woman was killed as a result of the impact with the train

the operator stopped the train and an investigation commenced

efforts to identify the woman have been unsuccessful at this point

Police are releasing the following information about the woman to help identify her:

The woman is a black adult female, with a heart shaped tattoo on her right shoulder area. A photo of a similar tattoo is pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).