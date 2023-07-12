INDIA

Father, brother held for woman’s murder in UP, body yet to be found

NewsWire
0
0

The father and brother of a 20-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly murdering and dumping her body in a canal here, police said on Wednesday .

Badan Singh (58), and Munendra Pratap Singh (24), were upset over the victim’s relationship with a 24-year-old man from the same village.

The man is training for a Group D job in the railways and is currently in Assam.

According to police, a complaint was filed by the village’s guard Ramesh Kumar in which he said the victim was in a relationship with a man from the neighbourhood for the past two years.

They were from the same caste, but the girl’s family was more affluent as they had agricultural lands.

Kumar said, “The girl wanted to marry the man, but her family was against it leading to frequent arguments between the two families. Recently, the man told me that the girl’s phone number was switched off after they last spoke on July 6. Her father had filed a missing person complaint. Later, I came to know that Badan Singh and Munendra had killed her.”

Additional SP Dhananjay Kushwaha said, “On the basis of a complaint, an FIR has been registered against the father and brother of the victim under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender). Both have been sent to jail .”

“We cannot claim that the girl was murdered as her body has not been recovered. However, the accused have confessed to the crime. A search for the body in the canal is on.

Primary investigation suggests it is an honour killing,” he added.

2023071237752

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maratha Light Infantry Regiment’s 17th post-War reunion in Belgaum from Saturday

    Ellie Goulding is in touch with ‘pal’ Zac Goldsmith after split...

    Patchy coverage, less affordable handsets delay mass 5G adoption in India

    Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in ‘Ajooni’: I am seen...